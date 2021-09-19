Titans defeat Seahawks 33-30 in overtime of Seattle's home opener

A sell-out crowd filled Lumen Field as the home team lost their lead and fell to Tennessee.

SEATTLE — Pete Carroll was sullen, almost in a state of disbelief.

Of all the crazy outcomes during his tenure as coach of the Seattle Seahawks, there has rarely been a meltdown like this.

Leading by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks went on to a 33-30 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

It's the kind of loss that could prove rather costly playing in arguably the toughest division in the NFL.

Seattle led 24-9 at halftime and 30-16 early in the fourth quarter. Seattle lost for just the fourth time in franchise history when leading by at least 15 points at halftime.

Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns and Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal midway through overtime.

Henry carried the Titans to a shocking road win on the day Seattle welcomed fans back for a regular-season game for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.