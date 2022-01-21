NFL playoff predictions for Divisional Round: Expect multiple upsets?

Which Divisional Round NFL playoff game do you think ends in an upset this weekend?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL Divisional Round is here and we have some incredible matchups coming up.

On Saturday, we get the Cincinnati Bengals at the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are the No. 1 seed trying to make their first Super Bowl in over 20 years and they're getting some major help in the return of top NFL running back Derrick Henry.

Following Bengals-Titans is another edition of 49ers-Packers. The 49ers are coming in with heavy momentum after an upset win over the Cowboys last week. But they'll have their hands full with Aaron Rodgers and a high-powered Packers offense.

On Sunday, the Rams take on the Bucs in another rematch of a regular season matchup while the Bills and Chiefs also play in a rematch. While the Rams and Bills won those matchups earlier this year, they both come in as slight underdogs on the road.

Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and me (Locked On national content producer Cameron LaFontaine) will predict the outcomes of the Divisional Round games.

NFL Divisional Round Predictions

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Time: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: TEN -3.5, O/U 47

The Titans got a week off and they got Derrick Henry back, who will start for them on Saturday. That could be the difference for them offensively if they can outduel the Bengals. But, Cincinnati already has a playoff win under their belt and come in with one of the NFL's most interesting offenses with a trio of talented receivers led by Ja'Marr Chase. The Titans defense has come up big all year to get them here. They're going to need to get after Joe Burrow if they want to win this game.

Ross Jackson: Bengals 24, Titans 19

Cameron LaFontaine: Titans 31, Bengals 23

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Time: Saturday, 8:15 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: GB -5.5, O/U 48

The Green Bay Packers are the other No. 1 seed getting back to action this week at home. They have no easy task to get to the NFC Championship. They have to get past a 49ers team coming in with serious momentum after upset wins over the Rams and Cowboys the last two weeks. It's going to come down to the run game for San Francisco, slowing the game down and winning up front. Green Bay will have their hands full trying to contain Eli Mitchell and Deebo Samuel. Meanwhile, the Packers have a dominant weapon stash of their own with Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones and more. This should be an exciting one.

Ross Jackson: Packers 31, 49ers 24

Cameron LaFontaine: Packers 31, 49ers 27

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 3:00 p.m.

Watch: NBC

Spread: TB -3, O/U 48.5

These teams met much earlier in the year and Matthew Stafford got his first signature win with his new team. But Tom Brady in the playoffs is a different beast. The Rams defense is going to need to show up and get after him, like they did last week with Kyler Murray. Both teams could be without key players. The Rams are missing left tackle Andrew Whitworth and safety Taylor Rapp while the Bucs are without Ronald Jones and Breshad Perriman, and have questionable marks next to Leonard Fournette, and two key offensive linemen. The Rams will need an efficient performance again from Cam Akers to help open up the pass game. The Bucs will need Tom Brady to be kept clean so he can find his playmakers.

Ross Jackson: Bucs 27, Rams 24

Cameron LaFontaine: Rams 28, Bucs 25

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: KC -2, O/U 54

The one everyone's been waiting for. This game has the tightest spread for a reason. It should be an electric game start to finish. The Bills dominated the Chiefs in primetime earlier this season in Kansas City. But Kansas City got the best of Buffalo in the AFC Championship game last year. The Bills certainly have the advantage defensively, but all bets are off with Patrick Mahomes and his key playmakers out there like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, as well as numerous other speedy receivers like Mecole Hardman. The Bills offense has been absolutely rolling the past couple months themselves. Look for Josh Allen to use his arm and his legs to move the ball down the field against the Chiefs.