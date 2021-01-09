Sixers' Ben Simmons on his way out of Philadelphia?

Is Ben Simmons officially on his way out of Philadelphia? Where could he land?

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has told the organization he no longer wishes to play there and that he doesn't intend to show up to training camp. That was reported on Tuesday by Locked On Sixers host and Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Keith Pompey.

Pompey joined the Locked On Today podcast on Wednesday to discuss the latest on the Ben Simmons situation.

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On Today podcast hosted by Peter Bukowski gets you caught up each morning on the biggest stories in sports without taking up your free time. Listen here.

"According to the sources I spoke with, they don't think Ben Simmons can have a relationship with the Sixers moving forward," Pompey said. "I don't see Ben Simmons being a Sixer. I think this is it. Apparently Ben Simmons, it's one of those things where he felt like he was thrown under the bus after Game 7 by Doc Rivers...He doesn't want to come back at all."

Pompey said he thinks the timeline for Simmons being moved is going to happen quick, saying in a perfect world, Simmons would be moved right before training camp.

According to @PompeyOnSixers, Ben Simmons will not report to Training Camp and the longer Philly waits the more they fall behind.



Listen to Keith on the Locked On Today & Sixers Podcasts.



Locked On Today 🎧 https://t.co/4GcyGsvkpS pic.twitter.com/b5ol2N4A9T — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) September 1, 2021

"The longer you keep him here and the longer things are unsettled, unless you can get Dame Lillard, I believe all you're doing is setting the team back," Pompey said. "You look at the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat, all those teams are battling for that number one seed and I think the 76ers, the longer they keep Ben Simmons around, the quicker they're going to fall behind everyone else."

So what's the most likely destination for Simmons to land, who could be a suitable trade partner?

"I look at the Portland Trail Blazers, but not for the person that everybody else says," Pompey said. "When you ask yourself is there one player who could come to Philadelphia and be somewhat of a close trade, and I think it's CJ McCollum. I think the money is close, when you look at CJ and you consider him to other guys who you think are going to be a perfect fit, right now I think he might be the best one out there not named Dame Lillard, not named Bradley Beal. I don't expect them to get Bradley."

'What's next for the Sixers and Ben Simmons? ' by Locked On 76ers - Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers https://t.co/6yltRVdERr — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) September 1, 2021





Also on today's Locked On Today:

Where does Cam Newton go now?

Was Mac Jones the right choice for the Patriots?



Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled from Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers has signed a name, image and likeness deal with GT Sports Marketing for $1.4 million.