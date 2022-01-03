Locked on Blazers: Here's how the Trail Blazers can rebuild around Damian Lillard

What needs to happen for the Blazers to maximize the next two to three years with Lillard on the roster?

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the trade deadline about six weeks away and the on-court production leaving a lot to be desired, let's zoom out and take a wider look at the future of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard wants to win in Portland and the franchise needs a reimagining to get their star point guard closer to championship level or even postseason threat level. So what needs to happen for the Blazers to maximize the next two to three years with Lillard on the roster?

Let's look at trade ideas, the path forward, tanking in the near-term and trading CJ McCollum. All the options are on the table. Let's sort through this mess to find a Lillard-based solution to the Trail Blazers' current woes.

