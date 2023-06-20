How much will quarterback Ty Thompson play in 2023? | Locked on Ducks

The former four-star quarterback had plenty of opportunities to enter the transfer portal and look for playing time elsewhere, but he's remained loyal to the Ducks.

EUGENE, Ore. — There's no mystery who will be starting at quarterback for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in 2023. Barring an injury, Bo Nix will be the man under center coming off an outstanding 2022 campaign where he led the Ducks to a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl victory over North Carolina.

While Nix uses his final year of eligibility to compete for a Heisman Trophy, backup quarterback Ty Thompson enters his third college season with zero starts and only 35 passing attempts to his name.

The former four-star quarterback had plenty of opportunities to enter the NCAA transfer portal and look for playing time elsewhere, but he's remained loyal to Lanning and Eugene despite the lack of game reps to this point.

Locked on Ducks host Spencer McLaughlin wonders how much time Thompson will get on the field this season, and how that might impact his ongoing development, on a recent episode of the show.

"This year he has an opportunity to take a step forward," McLaughlin said. "Because he should have several chances, particularly early in the season, to see some form of game action."

The Ducks open the season at home against Portland State before travelling to Lubbock to take on the Red Raiders of Texas Tech. After that they have a home game against Hawaii before opening Pac-12 play at Autzen against Deion Sanders' new look Colorado squad.

Thompson should see time in both the Portland State and Hawaii games, assuming Oregon builds a lead and rests Nix, and getting that exposure will help determine if he's ready to take over as the team's starter following Nix's departure after the season.