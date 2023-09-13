Ty Thompson has chance to prove himself for Oregon Ducks against Hawaii

Thompson completed seven of eight passes for 81 yards and a touchdown against Portland State, surpassing last season's 72 total passing yards in one game.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson is in his third season with the program, and his second straight year backing up starter and Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix.

Thompson won't get many opportunities to see the field this season, especially with a very loaded Pac-12 conference slate, but Saturday's battle against a struggling Hawaii team could afford him a few series if the team can approach the -37.5 cover at FanDuel.

Locked on Ducks host Spencer McLaughlin believes this game should serve as another measurement for Thompson and his quest to be Oregon's starting quarterback in 2024 - after he performed very week in Week 1 against Portland State.

"If he looks comfortable, if he goes through progressions, if he makes accurate throws while showing off the arm strength again, that would be another sign to me that he is capable of being a starting quarterback for the Ducks come 2024," McLaughlin said. "We should get another piece of information, it's not a make or break either way, but he can help solidify his case."

Thompson completed seven of eight passes for 81 yards and a touchdown against Portland State, surpassing last season's 72 total passing yards in one game despite appearing in seven games last year.

McLaughlin goes on to explain that, while Hawaii is a struggling G5 team, they are a step up from Portland State and a strong performance from Thompson would once again help reinforce his position as this team's quarterback of the future.

The 6'4 dual threat quarterback was extremely highly regarded coming out of high school in Arizona, and his pedigree and experience learning Oregon's system behind the scenes, as well as from Nix, should give him a strong advantage in 2024 - although the transfer portal era means he will have plenty of competition from whoever coach Dan Lanning and his staff can land over the offseason.