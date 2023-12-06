Oregon's red zone offense can improve under new offensive coordinator Will Stein

The Ducks went 10-3 last year and won the Holiday Bowl, but poor red zone offense cost them a win against Oregon State and nearly cost them against Washington State.

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks are going to run things back with Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix at quarterback, head coach Dan Lanning entering his second season at the helm in Eugene, and a myriad of the same playmakers ready to take the leap during the 2023 season.

It's setting up to be another excellent season at Autzen Stadium, but that doesn't mean there aren't areas this team can improve to help them avoid a late season collapse - and Locked on Ducks host Spencer McLaughlin believes red zone offense is a big one.

"That's going to be one area where Will Stein can kind of one up Kenny Dillingham," McLaughlin said. "He's a more experienced offensive coordinator and play-caller now than Dillingham was when he took over. Doesn't automatically mean he's going to be better than Dillingham in that sense, but I do think it's possible."

Dillingham of course took over as the head coach at Arizona State, while Lanning struck quickly to hire Stein from UTSA to be their new offensive coordinator.

