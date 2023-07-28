Colorado goes to the Big 12, could the Oregon Ducks be next?

The Big 12's addition of Colorado puts them at 13 schools in 2024, and the conference would love to make that an even 14 (or 16) by adding 1-3 more programs.

EUGENE, Ore. — After 14 months of waiting for a new media rights deal from the Pac-12 conference, the Colorado Buffaloes decided to pull the plug and rejoin the Big 12 - leaving the Oregon Ducks and eight other schools in a very tenuous position ahead of the upcoming college football season.

The Pac-12 will need to add at least one program to get to 10, but the big issue for commissioner George Kliavkoff is how to keep the nine remaining schools from following Colorado's lead and looking for greener pastures in other conferences.

Locked on Ducks host Spencer McLaughlin addressed Colorado's departure from the Pac-12 on a recent episode, discussing if Oregon could be next on Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark's wish list.

"If I am Brett Yormark, there is no reason to not stay on the hunt," McLaughlin said. "It is a dog eat dog world right now. Hunt or be hunted, and the Big 12 is hunting and the Pac-12 feels like the prey."

Ideally for Yormark those additions all come from current Pac-12 schools, a combination that could include Arizona, Arizona State and Utah - called the four corner schools when lumped in with Colorado - or a go for broke and make a pitch to land Oregon, Washington, and Utah and build a 16-team powerhouse.

Oregon is the most appealing brand still remaining in the Pac-12, and the Big 12 is not the only conference expected to show interest with the Big Ten having already 'vetted and approved' both Oregon and Washington as future members - although they aren't planning on extending an invite right away.