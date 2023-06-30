Can Oregon solidify long-term quarterback needs with Akili Smith Jr.?

Quarterback Akili Smith Jr., son of legendary Oregon star Akili Smith, is a four-star prospect and currently the No. 6 ranked QB in the 2025 class.

Example video title will go here for this video

EUGENE, Ore. — Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are cleaning up on the recruiting trail for the class of 2024, but already attention has turned toward the 2025 class thanks to the presence of a very familiar name.

Lincoln High School quarterback Akili Smith Jr., son of legendary Oregon star Akili Smith, is a four-star prospect and currently the No. 6 ranked QB in the 2025 class at 247Sports.

Oregon is one of 15 schools to already make an offer to Smith Jr., and Locked on Ducks host Spencer McLaughlin was joined by Locked on recruiting expert Brian Smith to discuss Jr.'s pedigree and recruitment so far.

"Big arm, legitimate 6'5, he has all the tools you're looking for," Smith said. "I like his upside and I think he's a top 100 kid. Obviously Oregon should be favored to get him until otherwise proven."

Smith Jr. offered up his current top 3, a list that includes Oregon as well as Michigan and Florida, and while not every top kid plays at the same school as their dad it certainly helps that Smith's father was an all-time legend while in Eugene.

The elder Smith played two seasons with the Ducks, throwing 45 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions and ultimately going third overall in the 1999 NFL draft.

Smith Jr. would have huge shoes to fill if he did end up in Eugene, not just in his father's footsteps but coming up shortly after Bo Nix ends his career with Oregon.