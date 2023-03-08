Big Ten exploring adding Oregon and Washington in potential death blow to the Pac-12

The Pac-12's inability to agree on a media rights deal and pressure for other member institutions to chase greener pastures is leading to a breaking point.

EUGENE, Ore. — As expected, Colorado's decision to rejoin the Big 12 had a domino effect on the remaining Pac-12 schools.

While no further defections have happened as of this writing, the Pac-12's inability to agree on a media rights deal and the pressure for other member institutions to chase greener pastures in other conferences is leading to a breaking point that, at least according to PAC-12 insider Jon Wilner, could lead to a resolution in the next 24-36 hours.

Notably, the Big Ten presidents authorized commissioner Tony Petitti to explore expansion with focus on Oregon and Washington, and sources indicate financials are the only hang up at this point. Stanford and Cal are on the radar as well, should the league want to expand to 20.

Locked on Ducks host Spencer McLaughlin understands why Oregon would want out of what looks like a sinking ship, especially if the Pac-12 can't even make a solid financial offer at this point.

"If you're the Ducks, you're looking at the Pac and saying 'well, what can you actually offer us?'" McLaughlin said. "Can we get anything by being in the Pac, or do we need to go elsewhere? Because if financially we are going to be way behind the eight ball, we might need to look elsewhere."

Even if the Big Ten only takes Oregon and Washington, the Big 12 is very likely going to land Arizona and Arizona State, and could entice Utah to join to bring the BYU rivalry into the conference.

What that would mean for Washington State and Oregon State, as well as Stanford and Cal, remains to be seen, but perhaps a merger with the Mountain West and programs like San Diego State, Boise State, Air Force, and Colorado State would ultimately be the solution.