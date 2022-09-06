Will a 5-star QB commit to the Ducks? | Locked On Ducks

Will 5-star quarterbacks Jayden Rashada or Dante Moore commit to Oregon? John Garcia Jr., director of recruiting for Sports Illustrated, joins the program.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football is still waiting on its next high school quarterback commit as a progrum, with Jayden Rashada and Dante Moore still very much in the Ducks' sights as they look for a future signal caller. With other schools hot on the trail for both of those recruits as well, the Ducks are keeping their quarterback recruiting options open. A name that has recently emerged as a potential candidate, who scheduled an official visit with the Ducks, is 4-star 2023 quarterback Avery Johnson from the state of Kansas. Kansas State may currently be in the lead for Johnson, but Oregon is far from out of the mix for the hyper-athletic quarterback.

On today's episode of Locked On Ducks, Spencer McLaughlin is joined by John Garcia Jr., director of recruiting for Sports Illustrated. 5-star QB Jayden Rashada is considering Ole Miss, where his brother Roman Rashada just committed as a JUCO prospect, but the likelihood that the brothers team up appears to be less likely than many think. Fellow 5-star QB recruit Dante Moore, who is perhaps the most traveled quarterback prospect in next year's recruiting class, continues to be someone that Oregon keeps on their radar.