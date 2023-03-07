Where do the Trail Blazers go after Damian Lillard trade request? | Locked On Blazers

Portland is facing a rebuild for the first time in more than a decade.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers are finally looking toward a future without Damian Lillard after the star point guard requested a trade away from the organization on Saturday.

Lillard reportedly hopes to go to Miami or Brooklyn, and the Blazers will likely canvass the market for the best offer available in order to bolster their already intriguing young core.

Locked On Blazers host Mike Richman gave his reaction to Lillard's decision in an emergency edition of the podcast on Saturday.

“In the end, this might be better for both Damian Lillard and the franchise," Richman explained. "I think this is the best route for the holistic building of the franchise, for what Dame wants.”

Portland executives have publicly stated they would explore deals that added championship-caliber pieces next to Lillard, but never fully committed to that strategy.

“As many times as (general manager) Joe Cronin said he was excited and anxious and so ready to build a winner around Dame, he never did that," Richman added. "And the steps he took as a GM were mostly the other direction.”

Lillard won't be all that easy to move, as he is slated to make $45.6 million this upcoming season and is 32 years old. Rival teams will also beware of trading for a player who has made his desired destinations clear publicly.

“He doesn’t have a no-trade clause or anything like that, but he has a big ‘ol contract, and he’s been pretty clear about his preference," Richman said.