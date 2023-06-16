The Trail Blazers are focal point of the NBA offseason | Locked On Sports Today

Portland could trade Damian Lillard or make a separate move for a costar for Lillard.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Heading into the NBA Draft on June 22, all eyes in the league are pointed toward the Portland Trail Blazers and how they proceed with franchise icon Damian Lillard, in particular whether this is the summer when Portland finally decides to move on from Lillard and makes him available on the trade market.

Locked On Blazers host Mike Richman joined Locked On Sports Today to discuss the Trail Blazers’ options and what they might do in the upcoming week.

“I think Damian Lillard wants the team to go all-in and try to make a competitive team that can win one if not multiple playoff series … and if they don’t do that, they will have a hard conversation about what’s next for Dame,” Richman said.

While Lillard has not asked the team to trade him, this is the first summer in which Lillard has publicly exerted some pressure on Portland to build a winner around him. The Blazers made the conference finals in 2019 but have not made it out of the first round since.

Portland has the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft, a spot which has become fairly coveted as teams around the league pursue G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

“(Pick) three might be the sexy thing that gets it done, because if (pick) three is Scoot Henderson, I think you’re going to have a lot of suitors that at least blow up your phone if not get a trade done,” Richman said.

Those options include a potential trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for Zion Williamson, the former No. 1 overall pick who has dealt with injuries throughout his four-year career. Williamson is reportedly an option as New Orleans tries to get Henderson.

“I am intrigued by the idea of putting (Williamson) next to Damian Lillard,” Richman said. “A 6-6 pick and roll partner, Zion when he plays is pretty awesome.”