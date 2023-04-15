It’s time for the Portland Trail Blazers to pick a direction? | Locked On Blazers

Damian Lillard has put public pressure on his team to choose a path.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — In multiple interviews this week, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard said the offseason is the time for the team to decide whether to upgrade the veteran talent for a postseason run, or continue its rebuild without him.

On a Thursday edition of the Locked On Blazers podcast, host Mike Richman broke down each pathway, what it would look like, and how it would affect Portland's future.

The Blazers are sure to explore upgrading the roster first, but it's difficult to project what a full-scale improvement would look like.

“One of the unknowns here is I don’t know what ‘good enough’ is for Dame," Richman said.

If Portland is able to secure multiple trades to make the team around Lillard better, it will likely come at the expense of the future, with Lillard already in his mid-30s.

“The window is short, and now you’ve cashed in multiple future first-round picks," Richman explained.

On the other hand, the Blazers could get rid of Lillard as well as veterans like Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic, and go all in on youth.

“This is the more responsible way to go, because for a team like the Blazers, you have a trove of picks, you’ve got young talent to build with," Richman said. "Your window is very wide, you’re going to have a bunch of opportunities … to draft other young players and get those picks right, and an opportunity to reset with talent on the roster.”

While this would give Portland a reset, it would be far from a sure fix.

Losing out on a superstar like Lillard is never easy.

“It is very easy in the NBA to get from the bottom back to the middle," Richman said on the show. "The hard part is the next step, and I think that’s where the rebuild gets tricky.”