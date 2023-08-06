Has anything actually changed between Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers?

Lillard rumors continue to fly but it's still status quo heading toward the NBA Draft.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Damian Lillard rumors continue to fly ahead of NBA free agency after Lillard expressed a greater willingness to leave the Portland Trail Blazers than ever before, but until the NBA Draft and free agency begin, the chatter is mostly noise.

Locked On Blazers host Mike Richman explained why in the latest episode of the podcast after former Portland star CJ McCollum drew attention once again for saying he would “bet” the Lillard era ends in Portland this summer.

“CJ McCollum saying this isn’t nothing. It is not the ‘Trade Dame’ industrial complex,” Richman argued. “CJ saying it is a little bit different because CJ and Dame are friends … and he wouldn’t just say this to say this.”

Still, Lillard expressed hope that the Trail Blazers improve the roster around him at exit interviews following the season, and little has changed since then. It appears Portland are likely to trade the No. 3 overall pick and acquire veteran talent to complement Lillard.

“What has changed since exit interviews? Nada,” Richman said on the show. “(Trading the draft pick) is very clearly the Blazers’ approach with Dame.”

On top of McCollum’s comments on ESPN this week, Lillard once again added fuel to the fire by acknowledging his interest in playing in Miami or Brooklyn if the opportunity presented itself. Where Lillard used to deflect such questions, he now routinely gives NBA fans fodder with honest answers.