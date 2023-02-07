What's the best trade package for Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers?

Portland will consider offers from Miami, Brooklyn and beyond.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard has finally requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, creating a negotiating process over one of the best players in the NBA.

While it is clear Lillard prefers to end up in Miami, he is under contract for several more seasons and therefore has less leverage than someone like James Harden in Philadelphia, who can become a free agent next summer.

Locked On Blazers host Mike Richman sifted through the best offers on the market to break down which would be best for the Blazers, and which is most likely overall.

“They owe him a certain level of respect that they’ve probably given him, and now they’ve got to figure out what’s best for the franchise," Richman said of the Portland front office.

While the Heat are Lillard's preferred team, the package they can offer pales in comparison to other suitors.

“I think it stinks," Richman explained. "But the more I walk through this exercise, the more I think the trade package they’re going to get back is going to stink.”

Utah, where Lillard attended college, is reportedly interested to some degree, but not expected to go all-in with an offer after just resetting their team last offseason.

“That is unequivocally the best one on the table," Richman said. "(But) I don’t know the Jazz’s willingness to do that.”

The Jazz hold several future first-round picks from Cleveland and Minnesota as well as young talent like Walker Kessler, Ochai Agbaji and Taylor Hendricks.

While Brooklyn is also in the early stages of a reset after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in February, Lillard has publicly expressed interest in playing there as well.

“If it’s not Utah, it’s Brooklyn, and what can you squeeze out of Brooklyn," Richman said.