Are the Trail Blazers really trying to get Paul George or Bam Adebayo? | Locked On Blazers

Portland is pursuing star players around the NBA to pair with Damian Lillard.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the Portland Trail Blazers gear up for a busy offseason with the pressure on to build a winning roster around Damian Lillard or face a reset that would include trading Lillard, new reports link them to some of the league's best players in Heat center Bam Adebayo and Clippers forward Paul George.

In a new episode of the Locked On Blazers podcast, host Mike Richman broke down both targets and why George makes more sense than Adebayo at the moment.

Miami simply has no real reason to move on from Adebayo after an NBA Finals run this year.

“My initial read on this was this was a leak from the Blazers’ side that suggested, ‘hey, we tried,’ because there’s no world in which the Miami Heat trade Bam Adebayo," explained Richman.

Meanwhile, George is older and faces potential free agency next year after four up-and-down seasons in Los Angeles, making him a potentially more likely target for the Trail Blazers ahead of the NBA Draft.

“He has very few holes in his game," Richman said. "A really, really good player, and obviously would be an excellent number two for Damian Lillard.”

Perhaps most important from Portland's perspective is that these rumors suggest they are willing to make offers for the best of the best players in the NBA, not simply half-measure solutions to fill the obvious holes next to Lillard on the roster.