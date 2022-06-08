Trail Blazers free agents: How much will Simons and Nurkic get paid?

Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic are entering free agency this offseason.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have a couple key players headed for free agency. So how much will Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic get paid when they hit the market this summer?

The Athletic's John Hollinger has a tool for projecting on-court production as a dollar figure and it sets up some interesting discussion about player value as it relates to Portland's free agents. Check out the article here and then listen to the episode to find out how Simons and Nurkic's actually free agency might play out.

Hollinger's projection model also gives some interesting insight into the value of Josh Hart and Joe Ingles, two players acquired by the Blazers this past trade deadline.

About Locked On Blazers

Mike Richman has covered the Portland Trail Blazers in various capacities since 2014 as a beat writer for The Oregonian, a reporter at NBC Sports Northwest and now in the form of the only daily Trail Blazers podcast, Locked On Blazers. The Pass First Point Guard will get you closer to the team with reports from inside the Moda Center and by unpacking the statistics to know and about your favorite team. You will also find regular guests and can get your questions answered with weekly mailbag shows.

If you would like to participate in the weekly mailbag show, submit your questions to @mikegrich on Twitter or email lockedonblazerspod@gmail.com.