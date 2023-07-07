Understanding Portland’s posturing in the Damian Lillard-to-Miami talks | Locked On Sports Today

Lillard is likely to end up with the Heat, but the Trail Blazers want the best deal.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard has made it known he wants to be a member of the Miami Heat, but the Portland Trail Blazers have shown they will not go quietly in trade negotiations over their franchise icon.

Locked On Heat host Wes Goldberg joined the Locked On Sports Today podcast to explain the momentary stalemate between Portland and Miami, and what comes next in the Lillard talks.

“This is part of the negotiation, it’s right out of the superstar trade playbook," Goldberg explained. "So I understand (Portland) wanting to be patient here.”

While the Trail Blazers have leaked to reporters they intend to explore the league's market for better offers than Miami can offer, it's unclear if such an offer exists.

“I just don’t know the deals out there that are going to make the Heat have to negotiate in that way," Goldberg said. "Right now, it feels like they’re just kind of negotiating against themselves and maybe against time.”

Now, it appears the Heat front office will need to find additional teams to add to the trade in order to appease Portland. Young guard Tyler Herro, for instance, is reportedly not desirable to the Trail Blazers and could be rerouted.

“(The Heat) are good at canvassing the league and figuring out things that other teams want, and figuring out a way to make four or five teams at the same time relatively happy," Goldberg said.