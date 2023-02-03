How will Jalen Carter's arrest for street racing impact his NFL draft stock?

Jalen Carter returned to the NFL combine after he was arrested for misdemeanor charges related to a fatal crash involving a teammate and UGA staffer in January.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, among the top prospects in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, was arrested on charges of reckless driving and street racing in connection with a January car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Carter returned to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis the next day to complete interviews and measurements, although he was already not expected to participate in workouts.

Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk alongside LeCroy on January 15, which reportedly led to the crash that killed both LeCroy and Willock.

While Carter likely won't face any additional legal consequences, Locked on SEC host Chris Gordy believes the incident will impact how he is perceived by NFL scouts ahead of the April draft.

"It does show poor judgement, and I think that's what NFL teams are going to knock him for," Gordy told Peter Bukowski of the Locked on Sports Today podcast. "I think he slides down on some of those boards...those are your friends involved in the car wreck and you left the scene? Not a great look for Jalen Carter."

Carter has been mocked as high as number one overall to the Chicago Bears, thanks to his explosiveness and versatility across the defensive front.

However, concerns about his work ethic and maturity existed even before his involvement in January's car accident was fully understood.