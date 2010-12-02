'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 6 | Peacock and Williamson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're onto Week 6 in the NFL as we have a big week headlined by the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year's explosive playoff game.
Some other big matchups in Week 6 include Bengals-Saints, Ravens-Giants, Cardinals-Seahawks and Cowboys-Eagles.
All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints
Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: NO +1, O/U 43
Brian Peacock: Bengals 27, Saints 20
Matt Williamson: Bengals 24, Saints 20
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants
Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: NYG +5.5, O/U 45
Brian Peacock: Ravens 24, Giants 19
Matt Williamson: Ravens 30, Giants 17
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX
Spread: SEA +3, O/U 50.5
Brian Peacock: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 20
Matt Williamson: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 23
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: KC +3, O/U 55
Brian Peacock: Bills 35, Chiefs 31
Matt Williamson: Bills 44, Chiefs 43
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC
Spread: PHI -6, O/U 42
Brian Peacock: Eagles 23, Cowboys 20
Matt Williamson: Eagles 20, Cowboys 17