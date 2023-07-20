Oregon State is on the rise, could that get the Big 12's attention? | Locked on Pac 12

Oregon State had a 10 win season and were nationally ranked, but they have work to do if they want to get noticed by other conferences.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — When former Oregon State quarterback Jonathan Smith took over as head coach at his alma mater in 2018, hope began to spring that the dark days were coming to an end.

It didn't happen right away, but the Beavers made a Bowl Game in 2021 after a 7-6 season, and burst onto the scene again last year - going 10-3 with a huge victory over rival Oregon and a win in the Las Vegas Bowl over Florida.

However, the recent success on the gridiron has done little to generate interest in Oregon State in the ever-changing conference realignment saga, with the Big 12 showing interest in Arizona and Colorado but no mention of OSU in any realignment discussions.

Locked on Pac-12 host Spencer McLaughlin spoke with 247Sports writer Carter Bahns about the lack of interest in Oregon State and whether that could change in the near future.

"I think the short answer is that the value add isn't there," Bahns said. "You get into the TV markets, alumni base, all these factors that account for how much money a school can provide to a conference, and frankly this is why Oregon State really hasn't been in conversations for any conference other than the Pac-12."

It's not hard to compare the media markets of Boulder, Tucson, and Corvallis to see which school is at a disadvantage, and even if you expand the metro area to Portland, they still fall behind Phoenix and Denver when compared to Arizona and Colorado, respectively.

Plus, while Oregon State's 2022 season showed plenty of promise (they were ranked in the AP Top 25 six weeks last year, including three in the top 20) they haven't had enough consistent success on the gridiron for a conference like the Big 12 to take them on...yet.

While that could change with continued success under coach Smith, there is another (albeit smaller) factor: men's basketball.

Arizona would be a value add to the Big 12 thanks to the strength of their hoops team, and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has made it clear basketball is a driving factor in his realignment quest with reported interest in UConn, Gonzaga, and Saint John's - two schools which currently don't even boast football programs and one known far more for their basketball prowess.

Oregon State would immediately slot in as the worst men's basketball school in the conference, and while football is still the primary financial force - Yormark is going to pick schools with a bigger basketball footprint if all else is relatively equal.