Draft Dudes 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Which QB goes first? Raiders make big move; No QB for Houston?

The 2023 NFL draft is about a week away, see where the Draft Dudes project the big name quarterbacks to land next Thursday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The future for a trio of big name quarterbacks in Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson is going to be determined in a little over a week when the first round of the 2023 NFL draft commences on Thursday, April 27.

Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino of the 'Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes podcast' took their first stab at a mock draft on the latest episode, working together to project how the first 15 selections could shake out - including some high profile trades at the top.

The full 15 picks are listed below, with Crabbs and Marino projecting the Texans to swing a deal for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance instead of using their second overall pick - while the Raiders trade up to number three to get their franchise signal caller.

1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

3. Las Vegas Raiders: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

6. Detroit Lions: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

7. Arizona Cardinals: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

9. Chicago Bears: Jalen Carter, IDL, Georgia

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

11. Tennessee Titans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

12. Houston Texans: Calijah Kancey, IDL, Pitt

13. New York Jets: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

14. New England Patriots: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

15. Green Bay Packers: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame