2020 NFL Draft quarterbacks: Who will sign an extension first?

With rookie contracts coming to an end after the 2023 season, four teams will have to decide when and how to hand out extensions to their star quarterbacks.

LOS ANGELES — The 2020 rookie class features one of the most dynamic groups of quarterbacks to enter the league at the same time, including Super Bowl runner up Jalen Hurts from Philadelphia, Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, Justin Herbert with the Chargers and Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

Now, with rookie contracts coming to an end after the 2023 season, these teams will have to decide when and how to hand out extensions - which will have huge ramifications across the NFL landscape regarding quarterback contracts.

Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino of the Locked on NFL Scouting podcast broke down each individual quarterback situation, discussing who should be prioritized first by their team, which quarterback should want to get a deal done, and who will get the biggest contract.

1. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

"To me it just comes down to Cincinnati, as an organization, being able to get a deal done with Joe Burrow," Marino said. "Joe Burrow has positioned himself to really demand a lot. An incredible run to start his career, already one of the faces of the entire NFL."

2. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

"If you extend Tua after potentially a successful season this year," Crabbs said. "You would then have the opportunity to take all of that as signing bonus and dramatically decrease, by $15-20 million dollars, your cap hit for 2024."

3. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

"The Chargers have to make some noise soon," Crabbs said. "Or else run the risk of doing the Herbert extension and then you almost have to take a step back and try to build back up again."

4. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles