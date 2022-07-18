NFL Top 50 for 2022: Aaron Donald, Tyreek Hill, Micah Parsons headline 50-41 section

We're now 50 days away from the NFL season and our friends at Locked On Sports are putting out a unique NFL top 50 player ranking this week.

LOS ANGELES — We are just 50 days away from the start of the 2022-23 NFL season and with that, the Locked On Podcast Network is rolling out a unique NFL Top 50 this during the week of July 18-22.

Locked On teamed up with bookmaker BetOnline to gauge and rank the top 50 NFL players based on how they affect the spread or betting line for their team, if they weren’t playing.

BetOnline took the 50 top players who most move those lines. To further explain, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs comes in at No. 50 on the list, because BetOnline said his absence would move the betting line for the Cowboys by .5 points. Meaning if Dallas was hypothetically favored over another team by 3 points and Diggs was announced out, BetOnline says right now, they would move that line .5 points, meaning the Cowboys would now be favored by 2.5 points.

So, they took the top 50 players who would move the lines, and ranked them out. We’ll roll them out throughout the week.

Checkout the first episode of the Locked On NFL Top 50 on the Locked On NFL podcast feed wherever you get your podcasts, or on Locked On NFL’s YouTube for video!

50. Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys | Spread value: .5 points

2021-22 stats: (16 games) 52 tackles, 11 interceptions, 2 defensive TDs

Locked On Cowboys host Marcus Mosher: “What we know is that he is one of the most game-changing defenders out there. At any moment he can take over a game with his ability to make plays on the ball in the air. He’s a gambling cornerback that more often than not creates big splash plays. The Cowboys were No. 1 in takeaways last year.”

49. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams | Spread value: .5 points

2021-22 stats: (16 games) 77 tackles, 4 interceptions

Locked On Rams host Travis Rodgers: “This one sounds about right, the best cornerback in the league ranked in the top 50 most valuable, no question about it…He’s a lockdown corner that can do whatever it is you need him to do. He can take your best player away, go ask DeAndre Hopkins. He can go in the slot, go ask George Kittle, and completely take that player out of the game.”

48. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams | Spread value: 1 point

2021-22 stats: (17 games) 38 tackles, 14.5 sacks

Locked On Rams host Travis Rodgers: “Aaron Donald already off the board? How in the world have we gotten here? I have no idea how Aaron Donald is checking in where he is. Last I checked if you are the best player in the league, if you are one of the best in the history of the league, you should be somewhere higher than this. When Aaron Donald plays, they have a chance to win every game that they are in.”

47. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns | Spread value: 1 point

2021-22 stats: (17 games) 33 tackles, 16 sacks

Locked On Browns host Jeff Lloyd: “I understand in an offensive-driven league, that it is more difficult for a defensive player to win the MVP. But we’re talking about a player who over the last two seasons had 28 sacks and five forced fumbles…Myles Garrett should be ranked much higher. In October, he’ll become the all time leader in sacks for the Browns.”

46. T.J. Watt, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers | Spread value: 1 point

2021-22 stats: (15 games) 48 tackles, 22.5 sacks

Locked On Steelers host Christopher Carter: “T.J. Watt coming in on this list is that it’s obvious people recognized his impact on games but is 46 too low? Steelers fan probably say yes. If you look at last year, in games where Watt got a sack, the Steelers were 8-2-1. When he didn’t, they were 1-5. When the Steelers played at their best, T.J. Watt was playing his best.”

45. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys | Spread value: 1 point

2021-22 stats: (16 games) 64 tackles, 13 sacks

Locked On Cowboys host Marcus Mosher: “Micah Parsons was nearly the defensive player of the year last year, he won the rookie of the year award, but is he already one of the most defenders in the league? According to BetOnline, he is ahead of players like Aaron Donald and TJ Watt. It’s not all that surprising. He’s one of the most dominant defenders we saw. And it wouldn’t be a shock if he won the defensive player of the year award next year.”

44. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys| Spread value: 1 point

2021-22 stats: (16 games) 79 receptions, 1,102 yards, 6 TDs

Locked On Cowboys host Marcus Mosher: “CeeDee Lamb is in for a huge year with the Cowboys after Amari Cooper was traded away. Cedric Wilson leaves in free agency, Michael Gallup is expected to miss some time early. If the Cowboys want any chance at the playoffs, they’re going to need CeeDee Lamb to be a superstar.”

43.Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins | Spread value: 1 point

2021-22 stats: (16 games) 111 receptions, 1,239 yards, 9 TDs

Locked On Dolphins host Kyle Crabbs: “Tyreek Hill gives the Dolphins their most impact, high-level, elite player that they have had for a long time. He’s going to force very difficult decision from opposing teams’ defensive coordinators. Get your popcorn ready because Tyreek Hill is going to showcase that it wasn’t just that Kansas City offense that gave him his value.”

42. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs | Spread value: 1 point

2021-22 stats: (16 games) 92 receptions, 1,125 yards, 9 TDs

Locked On Chiefs host Chris Clark: “Travis Kelce is absolutely the best tight end in the NFL. You watch how valuable he’s been for Kansas City over the past few years. Next season without Tyreek Hill, you’re really going to see just how valuable he is for Kansas City. He’s completely changed the game when it comes to the tight end position during his time in the NFL.”

41. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers | Spread value: 1 point

2021-22 stats: (16 games) 77 receptions, 1,405 yards, 6 TDs, 8 rush TDs

Locked On 49ers host Eric Crocker: “I know the NFL is QB driven and the quarterbacks will be pushed up in terms of their importance and betting line value. But, Deebo Samuel was more important that the quarterback on the 49ers last season in Jimmy Garoppolo. This guy carried the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game and you don’t typically see that from a receiver.”