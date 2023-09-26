Locked on NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins climb after 70 point explosion in Week 3 against Broncos

The Dolphins decimated the Broncos on Sunday, while Dallas and Jacksonville fell in the power rankings after disappointing Week 3 losses.

MIAMI — Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books, and the biggest story not related to pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce was the Miami Dolphins, who dropped 70 points on Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos to move to 3-0 on the season.

The Locked on NFL podcast hosts once again collaborated on a power rankings after Week 3 of the season, with Miami jumping three spots all the way to No. 2 after their dominant performance.

Seattle, Green Bay, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis all jumped three or more spots as well, while Dallas and Jacksonville were the two biggest fallers after disappointing losses to Arizona and Houston, respectively.

Below is a look at the latest power rankings, with Week 3 game results and how much each team rose (or fell) from last week's ranking.

1. San Francisco 49ers (-)

Week 3: 30-12 win over Giants

2. Miami Dolphins (+3)

Week 3: 70-20 win over Broncos

3. Philadelphia Eagles (-)

Week 3: 25-11 win over Buccaneers

4. Kansas City Chiefs (-)

Week 3: 41-10 win over Bears

5. Buffalo Bills (+2)

Week 3: 37-3 win over Commanders

6. Dallas Cowboys (-4)

Week 3: 28-16 loss to Cardinals

7. Detroit Lions (+2)

Week 3: 20-6 win over Falcons

8. Baltimore Ravens (-2)

Week 3: 22-19 loss to Colts

9. Seattle Seahawks (+3)

Week 3: 37-27 win over Panthers

10. Green Bay Packers (+3)

Week 3: 18-17 win over Saints

11. Cleveland Browns (+4)

Week 3: 27-3 win over Titans

12. Cincinnati Bengals (+2)

Week 3: 19-16 win over Rams

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (-5)

Week 3: 37-17 loss to Texans

14. New Orleans Saints (-3)

Week 3: 18-17 loss to Packers

15. Atlanta Falcons (-5)

Week 3: 20-6 loss to Lions

16. Los Angeles Chargers (+2)

Week 3: 28-24 win over Vikings

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4)

Week 3: 23-18 win over Raiders

18. Los Angeles Rams (-2)

Week 3: 19-16 loss to Bengals

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2)

Week 3: 25-11 loss to Eagles

20. New England Patriots (+3)

Week 3: 15-10 win over Jets

21. Indianapolis Colts (+4)

Week 3: 22-19 win over Ravens

22. Washington Commanders (-3)

Week 3: 37-3 loss to Bills

23. New York Jets (-3)

Week 3: 15-10 loss to Patriots

24. Tennessee Titans (-2)

Week 3: 27-3 loss to Browns

25. Minnesota Vikings (-1)

Week 3: 28-24 loss to Chargers

26. Houston Texans (+5)

Week 3: 37-17 win over Jaguars

27. New York Giants (-)

Week 3: 30-12 loss to 49ers

28. Las Vegas Raiders (-2)

Week 3: 23-18 loss to Steelers

29. Arizona Cardinals (+3)

Week 3: 28-16 win over Cowboys

30. Carolina Panthers (-1)

Week 3: 37-27 loss to Seahawks

31. Denver Broncos (-3)

Week 3: 70-20 loss to Dolphins

32. Chicago Bears (-2)