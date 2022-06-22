x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Locked On Nba

The Ultimate NBA Mock Draft for 2022: who will your team pick?

With the 2022 NBA Draft approaching, local experts across the Locked On Podcast Network participated in their own mock draft with analysis from Audacy NBA experts.

More Videos

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2022 NBA Draft is just a day away and the chatter around this year's event is reaching a fever pitch.

That includes the discussion on the Locked On Podcast Network, which has daily podcasts for all 30 NBA teams, hosted by local experts. This year, the hosts projected the first-round with a 2022 Ultimate Mock Draft.

This one-of-a-kind mock draft features all 30 selections made by local team experts, with analysis from Audacy Sports insiders.

All six episodes of the Ultimate NBA Mock Draft 2022 are out now and can be found wherever you get your podcasts, with all the picks and all of the analysis around them.

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On podcast for your favorite NBA team on YouTube for live reaction from our local hosts and draft experts on Thursday night!

1. Orlando Magic - Jabari Smith, F, Auburn

Credit: AP
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Locked On Magic Host Phillip Rossman-Reich: "This is not your typical NBA Draft, there is no clear cut number one guy, there is a strong debate for the top pick between three players. Jabari Smith feels like he's the pick for the Magic. He fits all the skills the Magic need immediately and in the long term. He's already a top level three point shooter and defender. He can make an immediate impact."

2. Oklahoma City Thunder - Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga

Credit: AP
FILE - Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren brings the ball up against Georgia State during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Holmgren is one of the top forwards in the upcoming NBA draft. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

Locked On Thunder Host Rylan Stiles: "Chet Holmgren is a 7-foot big man who is an elite shot blocker but can also handle the ball and make plays for his teammates...He still needs to grow into his frame, however, the Thunder's developmental program can get him right at the NBA level. He has some red flags but his ceiling is just too high to pass on."

3. Houston Rockets - Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Credit: AP
Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) dunks against Texas Tech during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Locked On Rockets Host Jackson Gatlin: "Banchero is easily the most polished offensive prospect in this draft. For the Houston Rockets, the decision is simple. It's a three-man draft, who ever is left the Rockets will take. Banchero is an absolute win for the Houston Rockets."

4. (TRADE) Indiana Pacers - Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

Credit: AP
FILE - Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives to the basket next to Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten tournament March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. Ivey is the headliner among point guard prospects in next week's NBA draft. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
  • Pacers receive: Pick No. 4, Richaun Holmes, Justin Holiday
  • Kings receive: Pick No. 6, 2023 1st Round pick from IND (top 5 protected), Malcolm Brogdon, 2022 Pick No. 58

Locked On Pacers Host Tony East: "It's up to the Pacers to be aggressive with this opportunity. Jaden Ivey is the prize here, very talented guard from Purdue on and off the ball. He's fast, dynamic and can make things happen on the floor. The Pacers would love to fit Ivey into their ecosystem...He has the best chance at stardom after the top three picks."

5. Detroit Pistons - Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

Locked On Pistons Host Ku Khalil: "He did not play at all this past season for Kentucky and there's been a lot of questions about is he really a top prospect in this draft...He was the No. 1 ranked prospect coming out of high school and has a chance to be the best prospect out of this draft in a few years. It's a big swing you'll be taking with Sharpe...The Pistons did not tank all this time for a role player. They should be going after the guy with the potential to be the best player in this draft class."

6. (TRADE) Sacramento Kings - Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

  • Pacers receive: Pick No. 4, Richaun Holmes, Justin Holiday
  • Kings receive: Pick No. 6, 2023 1st Round pick from IND (Top 5 protected), Malcolm Brogdon, 2022 Pick No. 58

Locked On Kings Host Matt George: "I am thrilled with this pick for the Kings. I planned on selecting him at four but was able to move down and collect assets. I think he can be an immediate impact player for the Kings, maybe a day one starter. He fits in well with what the Kings are trying to do. They've been looking for someone who can fit next to Domantas Sabonis in the front court who can space the floor and help on the defensive end. Keegan Murray does both those things."

Ultimate NBA Mock Draft 2022 - Picks 1-6: Kings Trade, Paolo Banchero Top Pick?

7. Portland Trail Blazers - Bennedict Mathurin, F, Arizona

Credit: AP
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin brings the ball down court against Houston during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Locked On Blazers Host Mike Richman: "He's 6-6, a 40% three point shooter in college, a wonderful transition scorer, I think he can be a really good complement...Mathurin projects as a guy who can contribute early on and grow into a really valuable thing that every team in the league needs, a 6-6 dude who can defend and make three pointers."

8. New Orleans Pelicans - Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

Credit: AP
Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) dribbles during the second half of a college basketball game against Norfolk State in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Locked On Pelicans Host Jake Madison: "While I was torn between Dyson Daniels and Jeremy Sochan, I ultimately went with Sochan because he's the best defender in the draft. Incredible size at 6-foot-9 and a 7-foot wingspan and he has great lateral quickness, which allows him to defend all five positions. Offensively he's a good secondary playmaker who makes accurate and decisive passes."

9. San Antonio Spurs - Jalen Duren, F/C, Memphis

Credit: AP
Memphis center Jalen Duren (2) dribbles the ball as Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren falls back during the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Locked On Spurs Host Jeff Garcia: "This was a pretty easy decision for me to make. The Spurs need size in the frontcourt. Duren is a big, NBA-ready body, rim protector, can run, he's athletic. He's only 19 years old and fits in well with the Spurs rebuilding timeline."

10. Washington Wizards - AJ Griffin, F, Duke

Credit: AP
FILE - Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21) dribbles against Elon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., on Dec. 18, 2021. Griffin is a lottery prospect and one of the top wings in this year's NBA draft. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Locked On Wizards host Ed Oliver: "He can shoot lights out and get hot. He has a wide base but can really catch and shoot and shoot off the dribble. ACC All-Freshman. The Wizards need shooting. AJ Griffin is not supposed to be there at pick 10. If he is, the Wizards need to run to the podium."

11. New York Knicks - Dyson Daniels, G/F, G-League Ignite

Credit: AP
FILE - Team Barry's Dyson Daniels, of the G League Ignite, plays against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Daniels is among a growing number of players who are bypassing college basketball to pursue alternate routes toward their goal of playing in the NBA. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder - Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

Credit: AP
FILE - Wisconsin's Johnny Davis dribbles during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate on March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Davis is a lottery prospect and one of the top wings in this year's NBA draft. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Ultimate NBA Mock Draft 2022 - Picks 7-12: Knicks, Blazers, Pelicans, & More 

13. Charlotte Hornets - Mark Williams, F/C, Duke

Credit: AP
FILE - Duke center Mark Williams shoots over Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. Williams is one of the top big men in this year's NBA draft. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

14. Cleveland Cavaliers - Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State

Credit: AP
Ohio State 's Malaki Branham plays during the second half of a college basketball game Loyola Chicago in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Ohio State won 54-41. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

15. (TRADE) San Antonio Spurs - Nikola Jovic, F/C, Serbia

Credit: AP
FILE - Mega's Nikola Jovic tries to score during the ABA League basketball match between FMP and Mega in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Jovic, of Serbia, is one of the top international prospects heading into this year's NBA draft. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
  • Hornets receive: Pick No. 20 and Jakob Poeltl 
  • Spurs receive: Pick No. 15 and Kelly Oubre

16. Atlanta Hawks - Tari Eason, F, LSU

Credit: AP
LSU forward Tari Eason (13) moves the ball past Alabama guard JD Davison in the second half an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. LSU won in overtime 80-77. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

17. Houston Rockets - Marjon Beauchamp, G, G-League Ignite

Credit: AP
Team Worthy's MarJon Beauchamp, of the G League Ignite, dunks against Team Isiah during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

18. Chicago Bulls - EJ Liddell, F, Ohio State

Credit: AP
Ohio State 's E.J. Liddell (32) plays during the second half of a college basketball game Loyola Chicago in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. Ohio State won 54-41. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Ultimate NBA Mock Draft 2022 - Picks 13-18: TRADE ALERT, Bulls, Spurs Winning Draft? 

19. Minnesota Timberwolves - Ochai Agbaji, G, Kansas

Credit: AP
Kansas' Ochai Agbaji plays against Villanova during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

20. (TRADE) Charlotte Hornets - Jalen Williams, G, Santa Clara

Credit: AP
Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Hornets receive: Pick No. 20 and Jakob Poeltl 
  • Spurs receive: Pick No. 15 and Kelly Oubre

21. (TRADE) Dallas Mavericks - Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand

  • Mavericks receive: Pick No. 21, Will Barton, Jeff Green 
  • Nuggets receive: Pick No. 26, Future 2nd Round pick, Tim Hardaway Jr.

22. Memphis Grizzlies - Wendell Moore, G/F, Duke

Credit: AP
Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

23. Philadelphia 76ers - Blake Wesley, G/F, Notre Dame

Credit: AP
Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley (0) dribbles against Texas Tech guard Davion Warren (2) during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

24. Milwaukee Bucks - TyTy Washington Jr., G, Kentucky

Credit: AP
Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives past Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Ultimate NBA Mock Draft 2022 - Picks 19-24: TRADE ALERT, Sixers, Bucks, Grizzlies 

25. San Antonio Spurs - Jaden Hardy, G, G-League Ignite

26. (TRADE) Denver Nuggets - Christian Braun, G/F, Kansas

Credit: AP
Kansas' Christian Braun shoots during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Mavericks receive: Pick No. 21, Will Barton, Jeff Green 
  • Nuggets receive: Pick No. 26, Future 2nd Round pick, Tim Hardaway Jr.

27. Miami Heat - Dalen Terry, G, Arizona

Credit: AP
Arizona guard Dalen Terry brings the ball down court against Houston during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

28. Golden State Warriors - Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

Credit: AP
FILE - Auburn's Walker Kessler blocks Jacksonville State's Demaree King during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. Kessler is one of the top big men in this year's NBA draft. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

29. Memphis Grizzlies - Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee

Credit: AP
FILE - Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) celebrates during the final seconds of the NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chandler is a first-round prospect in next week's NBA draft after one season at Tennessee. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara. File)

30. Denver Nuggets - Kendall Brown, F, Baylor

Credit: AP
Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) drives against Norfolk State guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Ultimate NBA Mock Draft 2022 - Picks 25-30: Warriors, Heat, TRADE 

 

Paid Advertisement