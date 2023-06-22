NBA Draft 2023: How to watch, start time, NBA Draft order

The 2023 NBA Draft is here. Here's all the information you need ahead of time.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2023 NBA draft is here, and the Locked on Podcast Network has you covered with up-to-date information on the latest projections, mock drafts, rumors, betting odds, and more as all 30 NBA franchises look to bolster their chances ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Tune in LIVE on draft night to Locked On NBA's Live NBA Draft Hangout on YouTube as Locked On's local team experts and NBA Draft experts react to all of the selections in real time

How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft

NBA Draft Rounds 1 and 2 will both air on Thursday night on ABC and ESPN. ABC will air the first round of the NBA Draft and ESPN will carry the entire event.

TIME: 8:00 p.m. ET

Watch: ABC (Round 1), ESPN (full draft), ESPN app (full draft)

Where is the NBA Draft?

The 2023 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Who has the first pick in the NBA Draft?

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery and received the number one pick in the 2023 draft. They are widely expected to take Victor Wembanyama from France.

Locked On NBA Mock Draft Special 2023

Get ready for Thursday night's NBA Draft with the Locked On NBA Mock Draft Special.

The Locked On Podcast Network assembled its roster of local experts to make picks and trades up and down the first round to predict the outcome of one of the league’s craziest nights.

Each host made the selection that makes the most sense for the team they cover, then provided analysis of the selection in our Locked On NBA Mock Draft show.

Here's how the first five picks shook out:

1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, Center, France

2. Charlotte Hornets: Scoot Henderson, Guard, G-League Ignite

3. Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon Miller, Wing, Alabama

4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, Guard, Overtime Elite

5. Detroit Pistons: Ausar Thompson, Wing, Overtime Elite

Check out the six episode event to see how the local experts expect the rest of the first round to go on Thursday night.

What is the 2023 NBA Draft order?

First Round: Picks 1-14

1. San Antonio

2. Charlotte

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Dallas

11. Orlando (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City

13. Toronto

14. New Orleans

First Round: Picks 15-30

15. Atlanta

16. Utah (from Minnesota)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami

19. Golden State

20. Houston (from LA Clippers)

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn

23. Portland (from New York)

24. Sacramento

25. Memphis

26. Indiana (from Cleveland)

27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)

29. Indiana (from Boston)

30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

Second Round: Picks 31-58

31. Detroit

32. Indiana (from Houston)

33. San Antonio

34. Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Boston (from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland)

36. Orlando

37. Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans)

38. Sacramento (from Indiana)

39. Charlotte (from Utah via New York)

40. Denver (from Dallas via Oklahoma City)

41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)

42. Washington (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland (from Atlanta)

44. San Antonio (from Toronto)

45. Memphis (from Minnesota)

46. Atlanta (from New Orleans)

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. LA Clippers

49. Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn

52. Phoenix

53. Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento

55. Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis

— Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland; forfeited by Chicago)

— Philadelphia (forfeited)

57. Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee