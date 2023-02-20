Kellen Moore could help Justin Herbert have best NFL season yet | Locked on Chargers

Bringing in Kellen Moore is an attempt to create more balance in an offense that ranked 10th in the league last season, but how will it impact Justin Herbert?

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers brought Kellen Moore in to replace offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi last month, following an epic collapse in the Wild Card Playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bringing in Moore is an attempt to create more balance in an offense that ranked 10th in the league last season, but only managed to rush for 89.6 yards per game, good for 30th in the league.

The big question now is whether Moore's more balanced offensive game plan will help or hurt budding superstar quarterback Justin Herbert, who passed Andrew Luck last year for the most passing yards in NFL history through a player's first three seasons.

Locked on Chargers host Daniel Wade believes a lower volume of passing attempts isn't necessarily a bad thing for Herbert, even if it prevents him from eclipsing the monster numbers he put up in 2021 when he threw for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns.

"He could be more efficient and he could have a better season without putting up those stats," Wade said. "A 40 touchdown season is not out of the question for Herbert. If you're running the ball well you're getting more opportunities to score, and Kellen Moore's offense with the Cowboys was much better in the red zone."

While Herbert's number of passing attempts per game will likely drop in LA's new offense, more balance is far from a bad thing for the 24-year-old.

Herbert's 68.2% completion rate in 2022 was the highest of his career, but under Moore and with defenses more focused on Los Angeles' improved running game, he could top 70% for the first time in 2023 - an extremely impressive feat even if it comes with less total yards in the air.

Of course, Moore and Herbert can only do so much, and a big part of LA's issues last year stemmed from injuries on the offensive line and in the wide receiver room.