Pros and cons of a Lillard-Simons backcourt | Locked on Blazers podcast

Is moving forward with two small guards a reasonable plan? How is it any different than CJ McCollum and Lillard of the past six seasons?

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the latest Special Delivery Mailbag from Locked On Blazers! It's time to answer your questions about Anfernee Simons joining Damian Lillard in the next iteration of the Portland Trail Blazers backcourt.

Is moving forward with two small guards a reasonable plan? How is it any different than CJ McCollum and Lillard of the past six seasons? Is it groundhogs day or does Simons offer more upside? How can you maximize two small guards?

Plus, I take a stab at a mock deadline, remaking the Blazers with fake trades sending out McCollum, Nassir Little, Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington. Did this scenario of fake trades actually help? Well, how familiar are you with the Charlotte Hornets?

And finally we close the show talking about halftime acts. Yes, that's right. Red Panda, Amazing Sladek, Chin Balancer. Let's discuss all of them.

