x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ducks

No. 12 Oregon gets stiff test on the road at No. 3 Ohio State

The Ducks could be without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Credit: Andy Nelson, Associated Press
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) may not be available for Saturday's game against Ohio State.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After barely surviving unranked Fresno State in the opener, No. 12 Oregon will get a measuring-stick game Saturday against No. 3 Ohio State in raucous Ohio Stadium.

New Buckeyes starting quarterback C.J. Stroud had a wobbly start in their opener against Minnesota but got his feet in the second half and beat the Gophers by two touchdowns.

The Ducks could be without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who suffered an ankle injury against Fresno State and was out at halftime. His status for Saturday is uncertain.

RELATED: No. 11 Oregon wins 31-24 against Fresno State

RELATED: Oregon will welcome returning fans against Fresno State

WATCH: KGW Headlines on Demand