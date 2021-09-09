No. 12 Oregon gets stiff test on the road at No. 3 Ohio State

The Ducks could be without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After barely surviving unranked Fresno State in the opener, No. 12 Oregon will get a measuring-stick game Saturday against No. 3 Ohio State in raucous Ohio Stadium.

New Buckeyes starting quarterback C.J. Stroud had a wobbly start in their opener against Minnesota but got his feet in the second half and beat the Gophers by two touchdowns.