Travis Dye ran for two touchdowns and caught another for the Ducks, who extended their winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 17 games.

EUGENE, Ore. — Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 7 Oregon amassed a season-high 568 total yards in a 52-29 victory over Colorado.

