Ducks

No. 3 Ducks move up 1 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Oregon moved up one spot behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama in the second College Football Playoff rankings.
Credit: AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle.

PORTLAND, Ore. — No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Cincinnati all moved up one spot behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama in the second College Football Playoff rankings. The Ducks beat Washington 26-16 on Saturday.

Two Southeastern Conference teams sat atop the ranking for a second straight week, but after Michigan State lost last weekend at least one spot in the top four was certain to change.

The committee simply bumped up the Ducks, Buckeyes and Bearcats and dropped Michigan State to No. 7 behind No. 6 Michigan.

