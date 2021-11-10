No. 3 Ducks move up 1 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Oregon moved up one spot behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama in the second College Football Playoff rankings.

PORTLAND, Ore. — No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Cincinnati all moved up one spot behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama in the second College Football Playoff rankings. The Ducks beat Washington 26-16 on Saturday.

Two Southeastern Conference teams sat atop the ranking for a second straight week, but after Michigan State lost last weekend at least one spot in the top four was certain to change.