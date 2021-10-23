x
College

Dye, Brown lead No. 10 Oregon past UCLA, 34-31

Oregon RB Travis Dye became the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to score touchdowns on four consecutive carries.
Oregon running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PASADENA, Calif — Travis Dye became the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to score touchdowns on four consecutive carries and No. 10 Oregon overcame an early 14-point deficit to beat UCLA 34-31 on Saturday. 

Anthony Brown had 381 yards of total offense for the Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) against the Bruins (5-3, 3-2). 

Dye — who finished with 35 yards on 14 carries — also became the seventh Oregon running back since 2000 with at least four rushing touchdowns in a game. 

Before Dye’s record day, six players shared the mark with TDs on three consecutive carries, including Illinois’ Howard Griffith and Virginia’s Tiki Barber.

