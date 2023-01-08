Meet Oregon's only competitive youth BB gun team

The Timber Beasts from Forest Grove represented Oregon at the Daisy BB Gun National Championships in July in Arkansas.

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — It takes extreme concentration, a steady hand and spot on accuracy to be a champion competition BB gun shooter.

The Timber Beasts from Forest Grove exhibited that at the Daisy BB Gun National Championships in July in Arkansas.

“We did pretty good, placed 9th” said team member Leah LeCarno.

The competitors range in age from 11 to 15. Girls and boys compete together. The youngest on the team at the Nationals this year, 11-year-old Mayson Shroyer. She came through with a personal best.

She said, “I like always trying to get 100. I haven’t yet but I like trying”.

They use a Competition Avanti 499 gun at the Nationals, a gun specifically designed for the youth BB gun shooting program.

Coach Howard Baker says the gun is designed to shoot 100 points at 16 feet. That’s if the shooter can do it.

Baker has taken a team to the nationals 40 straight years. This year he was named to the Daisy BB Gun Hall of Fame. An honor he didn’t expect. He does it for the love of working with kids.

“If it wasn’t fun, I wouldn’t be here. Every year I take someone under my wing to see them accomplish their best,” said Baker.

Their best is what the Timber Beasts accomplished this year at the Daisy National BB Gun Championships.

