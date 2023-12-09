Oregon's Ryan Crouser set to compete at Prefontaine Classic in Eugene

Olympian Ryan Crouser will compete in the shot put on Sunday at Hayward Field.

PORTLAND, Ore. — World class track and field is back at Hayward Field in Eugene this weekend. The Prefontaine Classic is the last of the Wanda Diamond League events for top level track and field athletes this year. Amongst those athletes — Ryan Crouser.

Crouser is a Sam Barlow High School graduate and world record holder in the shot put. He has dominated the event for the last few years.

The 30-year-old has gold medals from the Olympics and World Championships. Crouser has been all over the world competing but looks forward to being at Hayward Field.

“For me Hayward Field is a special place. Did my first meet there, Junior Olympics in 5th grade. It is a little different now but it still has that Hayward Field magic” said Crouser.

Crouser competes Sunday afternoon.



The world record holder said he'll take about 10 days off before he starts training for the next Olympic games.

“The Olympics always comes up quickly and sneaks up on you. The last thing you want is thinking I wish I had more time to prepare.”

He’ll be looking to repeat his gold medal performance at the Olympic Games in Paris in August of next year.

