x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Sports

Lillard, Trent shoot Blazers past champion Lakers, 115-107

Gary Trent Jr. matched his career-high with seven 3-pointers while scoring 28 points in the Blazers’ second straight win over the Lakers at Staples Center.
Credit: AP
Portland Trail Blazers forward Derrick Jones Jr. dunks as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES — Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half and CJ McCollum had 20 points and 11 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 115-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Gary Trent Jr. matched his career-high with seven 3-pointers while scoring 28 points in the Blazers’ second straight win over the Lakers at Staples Center.

LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the NBA champions, who dropped to 2-2 on their season-opening homestand. 

The Lakers’ streak of 59 straight victories when taking a lead into the fourth quarter was snapped. 

RELATED: Gobert dominant inside, Lillard struggles, Jazz rout Blazers

RELATED: Blazers can send a message to the West at start of season

LISTEN: 3 on 3 Blazers podcast
‎3 on 3 Blazers on Apple Podcasts
KGW Podcast about the Portland Trail Blazers and the NBA KGW Podcast about the Portland Trail Blazers and the NBA My dad is rocking it ;) go Jared!! Growing up in the 80's all my friends were blazer fans, I ended up being a Mavericks fan because they were a expansion team.
Apple Podcasts |Dec 18, 2020