PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard will reportedly miss 1-2 weeks after injuring his groin in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported Lillard underwent an MRI on Thursday and it revealed a groin strain that will require 1-2 weeks of recovery time.

Lillard's injury occurred during the Blazers' final game before the NBA All-Star break. The Blazers' next game will be Friday, Feb. 21. Lillard will miss the 3-point competition and the All-Star Game this weekend.

His injury will not keep him off the music stage in Chicago, however. Haynes reported that Dame D.O.L.L.A. still intends to take the stage for a rap performance during All-Star Saturday night.

