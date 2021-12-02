Lillard scores 30 points as Trail Blazers down 76ers 118-114

The 76ers' loss to the Blazers snapped a four-game road winning streak.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard scored 30 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 Thursday night.

Carmelo Anthony added 24 points off the bench, including 16 in the fourth quarter, to help Portland win for the fourth time in five games.

Trail Blazers defeat 76ers 118-114



Damian Lillard 30 points

Carmelo Anthony season-high 24pts

Trent Jr 19pts

Kanter 10pts/14reb (a few stitches)



Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 35 points and nine rebounds, and Ben Simmons had 23 points and 11 boards.

The loss snapped a four-game road winning streak.

The Eastern Conference-leading Sixers had won six of seven, with the only defeat during that span coming a week ago to the Trail Blazers, 121-105.