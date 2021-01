But Portland got some bad news when guard CJ McCollum left the game at halftime because of a left foot sprain.

PORTLAND, Ore — Damian Lillard scored 36 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rebounded from a first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 112-106.

Enes Kanter added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won five of their last six.

Blazers rally from 16 down to beat the Hawks 112-106



Trail Blazers defense steps up in crunch time. The effort was all the way up tonight. This was a team win



Damian Lillard 36pts/7ast

Enes Kanter 12pts/15reb/5blk#RipCity — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) January 17, 2021

