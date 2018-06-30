SEATTLE (AP) — Larrys Mabiala scored off of two corner kicks, the second the winner in the 74th minute, in the Portland Timbers' 3-2 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Samuel Armenteros also scored, and Diego Valeri assisted on all three goals to help the Timbers (7-3-5) extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games (7-0-3). That is the longest unbeaten run in MLS this season. Portland's last loss was at Orlando on April 8.

Mabiala put Portland up 1-0 in the 48th minute when he headed in a Valeri corner kick that came from the attacking right side. His winning goal came on a corner from the right. Mabiala has four goals for the year.

Armenteros scored in the 57th minute on a long through ball from Valeri. That was his fourth goal of the year.

The Sounders (3-9-3) came from behind twice to tie it.

Victor Rodriguez made it 1-1 when he ran onto a cross from Nicolas Lodeiro and headed it past goalkeeper Jeff Attinella in the 60th minute for his first of the year. In the 68th, Chad Marshall made it 2-2 when he headed in Lodeiro's corner kick for his first.

