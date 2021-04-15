Former Blazer LaMarcus Aldridge retires at 35 due to irregular heartbeat

"I thank Portland for drafting a skinny, Texas kid and giving him a chance," Aldridge wrote in his retirement announcement.

NEW YORK — LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets.

Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concern he had during and after Brooklyn's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday was one of the “scariest things” he's experienced.

Aldridge said he feels better now after getting it checked out but decided to end his 15-year career.

“For 15 years I've put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and my family first,” Aldridge wrote. "I thank Portland for drafting a skinny, Texas kid and giving him a chance. The city of Portland has given me some unforgettable years. They will always remain in my heart."

Aldridge was acquired by the Blazers in a trade during the 2006 NBA Draft. He played nine seasons in Portland and made four NBA All-Star appearances before leaving to sign with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015.