Lake Oswego ready for Little League World Series

A team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Lake Oswego will be competing in the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania on ESPN.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It's a dream come true for a team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Lake Oswego, earning a trip across the country to Williamsport, Pa. for the Little League World Series.

"There's no better ballpark than this," said Lake Oswego infielder Cole Sturgeon. "Just being a player, to step on that field, is just insane. It's been a dream of mine to step out on that field. Seeing it for the first time is just crazy."

The team of all stars captured district and state championships along with a second-place finish at the Northwest Regionals, clinching a berth in the Little League World Series.

"It was really up and down. We beat Montana by mercy rule, we're all feeling great and then we take a loss," said infielder Jackson Caylor. "There were some big emotions for about 20 minutes, then I felt like we all bounced back. Now we're just ready for the next game."

Lake Oswego is ready to compete at the Little League World Series



"It's really fun and really great that we get to represent our state, especially our town," said catcher Ethan Uecker.



"I know everyone back home is rooting for us." pic.twitter.com/qWtxchyHws — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) August 20, 2021

The team will face Pennsylvania to open the double elimination tournament on Friday at 10 a.m. on ESPN.

Lake Oswego is one of 16 teams in the field. Due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, there are no international teams competing this year.

This is the first time since 2007 that a team from Lake Oswego has made it to the Little League World Series.