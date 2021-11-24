x
Kings hold off Blazers 125-121 in tech-filled game

Portland had won four in a row before Wednesday night's loss.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives past Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox scored 21 points before being ejected in the fourth quarter, Marvin Bagley III made a clutch 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining and the Sacramento Kings held off the Portland Trail Blazers 125-121 on Wednesday night.

Buddy Hield added 22 points in 30 minutes off the bench and Davion Mitchell added 16 points to give the Kings their first win under interim coach Alvin Gentry. 

Gentry took over after Luke Walton was fired Sunday. 

Damian Lillard had 32 points and 10 assists for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic added a season-high 28 points and 17 rebounds. The Trail Blazers had won four in a row.

