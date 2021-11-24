Kings hold off Blazers 125-121 in tech-filled game

Portland had won four in a row before Wednesday night's loss.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox scored 21 points before being ejected in the fourth quarter, Marvin Bagley III made a clutch 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining and the Sacramento Kings held off the Portland Trail Blazers 125-121 on Wednesday night.

Buddy Hield added 22 points in 30 minutes off the bench and Davion Mitchell added 16 points to give the Kings their first win under interim coach Alvin Gentry.

Gentry took over after Luke Walton was fired Sunday.