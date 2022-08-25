Vote for Your Friday Night Football Game of the Week

You determine one of our marquee games for Week 1 of the season!

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new football season is here. We need you to pick one of the week's games as Your Game of the Week.

Voting ends Wednesday at 1 p.m. KGW will announce the winner that night on air.

Tune in every week for Friday Night Football. The show airs during KGW News at 11 p.m. and on demand on KGW+, the station's Roku and FireTV apps.

Note: We're all excited for a new season, but the pandemic is still a reality. So, here's the plan if any of these games get canceled:

While the poll is still open, any canceled game will be removed from the poll as soon as we have confirmation from the home school that the game is canceled.

After poll is closed: If our winning game is canceled, the second place game will be the Game of the Week. If, for some reason, both games are canceled, there will be no Game of the Week.

Friday Night Football is hosted by Orlando Sanchez, KGW's Sports Director and host of Sports Sunday. Follow him on social media to catch highlights and photos behind the scenes.