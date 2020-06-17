Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was honored with the 2020 Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS on Sunday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' 2019-20 season may be over. But despite their lackluster record, All-Star forward Kevin Love still managed to earn some well-deserved hardware.

During Sunday night's ESPYS on ESPN, Love was presented with this year's Arthur Ashe Courage Award, which is given each year to an individual whose contributions transcend sports. You can watch the presentation Love's acceptance speech for the award, which he received as a result of his work in the area of mental health, in the video clips below.

After first revealing his mental health struggles in an essay in The Players' Tribune in 2018, Love created The Kevin Love Fund, which aims to promote emotional and physical well-being, particularly as it relates to mental health. Earlier this month, he revealed that he was making adjustments to his organization to also account for traumas caused by inequality and racism.

Past winners of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award include Muhammad Ali, Nelson Mandela, Billie Jean King, Jim Valvano, Pat Summit and Bill Russell, among others.

“It is an absolute honor to receive this award and I am incredibly humbled by it. In telling my story, if I can help just one child that is suffering to make sense of what they are experiencing, I know my efforts have been worth it,” Love said in a statement last week. “And I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around mental illness, starting with public conversations around mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it, followed by research, action, and change.”