Head football coach Jonathan Smith, Oregon State reach new contract

The new contract will keep the head football coach in place through the 2027 season

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University head football coach Jonathan Smith has agreed to a new contract that will keep him on the job through the 2027 season. OSU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes announced the news on Friday.

“Coach Smith has led the resurgence of our football program in a way that has made all of Beaver Nation proud,” Barnes said in a statement. “Their steady growth, improvement and success on the field, in the classroom and the community is apparent. A strong foundation has been laid for success and the future of Beaver football is bright due to Coach Smith’s leadership."

OSU hired Smith in November 2017. In a press release on Friday, OSU praised his leadership over the past four years, especially in the current season.

Oregon State holds a 7-4 record heading into tomorrow's regular-season finale - the most victories since 2013 - and the Beavers are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.

The 2021 Beavers have averaged 33.1 points per game, which is "among the top single-season marks in school history," according to the press release. The team is averaging 6.43 yards per play, which would set a single-season record for OSU.

“I want to thank the Oregon State administration for making this commitment to our football program,” Smith said in a statement. “The continuity of our coaches and football staff has been a key reason for the success our student-athletes have had on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom. I’m thrilled the work by everyone in our program has been noticed, and they are being rewarded to help us continue to build this in the best possible way.”