A little over one year ago, Gardner Minshew II was planning on heading to Alabama to become a third-string quarterback, jump-starting his coaching career.

Tonight, as QB1 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he won his first NFL game.

The Jaguars' sixth round draftee led the Big Cats over their AFC South rival Titans 20-7 Thursday night, snapping a five-game skid to Tennessee.

Minshew would spur Alabama for Washington State in his fifth and final year of college eligibility, and he made his old college coach, "Air Raid" aficionado Mike Leach, proud in his second career start. Minshew was 5 of 6 for 78 yards to start the day, as the Jaguars scored touchdowns on their first two drives. He connected with James O'Shaughnessy on a 7-yard score and D.J. Chark on a 22-yard touchdown. Minshew finished the night 20 of 30 for 204 yards.

Minshew and the offense technically punted on their opening drive, but a fantastic effort from the special teams -- including Chark and linebacker Leon Jacobs -- forced a fumble on Tennessee's punt return, setting Jacksonville up for O'Shaughnessy's touchdown.

Oh, and by the way: "Sacksonville" is back.

Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell recorded his first sack of the season, finishing with three sacks. Duwane Smoot recorded his first career sack, and rookie Josh Allen was credited with a sack-fumble. Jalen Ramsey led the way in the tackles department, tallying nine to pace Jacksonville.

The Jaguars did see their streak of not allowing AFC South opponents to score at home end with Derrick Henry's fourth-quarter touchdown.

Tennessee (1-2) did not do itself any favors, racking up 101 yards of penalties. Quarterback Marcus Mariota was 23 of 40 for 304 yards , while Yulee native Derrick Henry had 17 carries for 44 yards.

Up next for Jacksonville (1-2) is a trip to Denver to face the Broncos (0-2) on Sunday, September 29th.