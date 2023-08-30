IndyCar returns to Portland this weekend

Points leader Alex Palou can clinch the IndyCar season championship this weekend at Portland International Raceway.

PORTLAND, Ore. — IndyCar returns to the Rose City this weekend for the Grand Prix of Portland, the penultimate race of the season. Points leader Alex Palou can clinch the season championship Sunday at Portland International Raceway if he can hold off teammate Scott Dixon, who trails in second place by 74 points.

Sunday's race can be seen on KGW, starting at noon.

Palou and Dixon, who both race for Chip Ganassi Racing, are the only two IndyCar Series drivers still eligible to win the Astor Cup, which is awarded to the season champion. Palou, 26, needs to finish at least 55 points ahead after Sunday's race to be crowned champion.

It's a familiar scenario for Palou. He won the Grand Prix of Portland in 2021, clinching the IndyCar title with that victory.

"We've won at Portland before and I also got my first IndyCar pole there, so it is a special place," Palou said in a news release. "The team is looking good for the championship, and we know that it will stay within the team, which is the most important thing. We have a chance to win it and seal the title there, so hopefully we can bring it home early."

Other top racers who will be competing in Portland include Team Penske teammates Josef Newgarden, in third place in the season standings, and Scott McLaughlin, who won the Grand Prix of Portland from the pole position last season.

Practices will be held Friday and Saturday, with qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. Drivers will race for 216 miles over 119 laps at Portland International Raceway.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday

5 p.m. - Grand Prix of Portland Kickoff Party at Kenton Station Restaurant and Pub (8303 North Denver Avenue, Portland). IndyCar drivers Agustin Canapino, Callum Ilott, Benjamin Pederson, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi will be in attendance to meet fans and sign autographs.

Friday

3 p.m. - Practice

Saturday

9 a.m. - Practice

12:30 p.m. - Qualifying

5:15 p.m. - Final practice

Sunday

Noon - Race (KGW-NBC)

TICKETS

Tickets start at $25 for single-day admission and $70 for single-day grandstand seats. General admission for the entire weekend starts at $70 and $85 for grandstand admission for all three days. Children 12 and under receive free admission. Click here to purchase tickets.