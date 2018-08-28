PORTLAND, Ore. – Hood to Coast has new leadership, after the founder failed to acknowledge the top female team during an awards ceremony for the 2018 race.

Hood to Coast, an annual relay where runners traverse the state from the top of Mt. Hood to the beach at Seaside, came under fire this year when the founder and chairman, Robert Foote, only mentioned the top men’s teams at the annual awards ceremony.

Hood to Coast racer Emily Pritt posted about the incident on Twitter. Pritt was a participant on the top women’s team, which finished 12th overall.

“At the Awards Ceremony, the top walking, HS and men’s teams were awarded trophies. When we asked why women’s weren’t announced we were told by RD Bob Foote, ‘Go talk to someone who cares,’” she wrote.

My #hoodtocoast2018 team was 12th out of 1032 teams & the top women’s team overall. At the Awards Ceremony, the top walking, HS and men’s teams were awarded trophies. When we asked why women’s weren’t announced we were told by RD Bob Foote, “Go talk to someone who cares” WOW pic.twitter.com/Lciea28gg9 — Emily Pritt (@Emily_Pritt) August 26, 2018

Hood to Coast has since apologized for the incident.

On Monday, the race announced Foote’s daughter Felicia Hubber will take over as chairwoman of the race series. Hubber will also keep her role as the Hood to Coast race director, which she has held since 2006.

"As a female, long time runner, and mother I'm extremely enthused about future prospects with the MOTHER OF ALL RELAYS!” Hubber said in a news release.

Foote is no longer listed as a team member on the organization's website.

© 2018 KGW